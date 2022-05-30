iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,782,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,354,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,077,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,382,000 after buying an additional 398,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. 32,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.