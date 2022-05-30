iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

HEWG traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,674. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

