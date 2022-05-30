iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,022,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $147.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

