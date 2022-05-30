iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.32 and its 200 day moving average is $445.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

