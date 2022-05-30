iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,759,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

