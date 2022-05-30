Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,644. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,093,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 356,334 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,972,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.