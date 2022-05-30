Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $13.81 Average PT from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVPAF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock remained flat at $$7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,807. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.