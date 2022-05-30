J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 279,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,313. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

