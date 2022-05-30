J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,103,000. Alphabet comprises 5.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,485.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,679.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.