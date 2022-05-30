Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.09. 14,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,878. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 142.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 186,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

