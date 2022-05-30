Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JCYGY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

