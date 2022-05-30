JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
