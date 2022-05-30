JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,097. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

