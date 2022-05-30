Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 323,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,478. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.