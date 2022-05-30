Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.