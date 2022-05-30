Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,558 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $208.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.