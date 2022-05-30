Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $260,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.