Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 36.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

RGEN opened at $170.04 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.