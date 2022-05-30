Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,562,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after buying an additional 763,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.