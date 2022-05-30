Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,948 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

