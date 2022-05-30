Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $271,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

NYSE:GD opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

