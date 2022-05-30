Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
