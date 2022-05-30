Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,464,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,162,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

