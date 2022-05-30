Kattana (KTN) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Kattana (KTN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Kattana has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $207,532.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kattana has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

