Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 41.2% in May

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kelso Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

KIQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,856. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Kelso Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.