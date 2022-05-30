Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KCDMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 43,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

