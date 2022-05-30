KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KINZW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,562. KINS Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

