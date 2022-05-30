Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $67.34 million and $6.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.13 or 0.01856085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00468600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

