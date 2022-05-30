Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.26. 14,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,943. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.