Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.
Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.26. 14,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,943. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.