KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of KUKAY stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $87.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $94.62.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
