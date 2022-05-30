KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of KUKAY stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $87.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $94.62.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.08%.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

