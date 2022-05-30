Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 22,550 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 4.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,149 shares of company stock worth $12,383,935 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications stock opened at $347.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

