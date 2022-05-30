Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,245,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $5.46 on Monday, hitting $166.17. 13,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

