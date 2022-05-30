Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. 9,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,161. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

