Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Light & Wonder reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Light & Wonder.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LNW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,607. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.