Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.21 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $357.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $373.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 4,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

