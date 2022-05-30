Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $410.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $306.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

