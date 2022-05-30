LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 11,258 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

