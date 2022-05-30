LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,939 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.