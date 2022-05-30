LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000.

NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

