LMR Partners LLP Invests $1 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King upped their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.