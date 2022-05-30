LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.01 Million Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000.
Shares of UTAAU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. UTA Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.70.
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTA Acquisition (UTAAU)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.