Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 EPS for the current year.
About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
