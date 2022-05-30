Long Focus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $21,862,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

