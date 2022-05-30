Long Focus Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. EchoStar accounts for about 0.9% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EchoStar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

