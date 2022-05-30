Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. 39,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,112. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

