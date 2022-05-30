Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $18.51 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,510,000. Markel makes up approximately 2.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Markel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $26.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,403.91. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,415.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,310.03. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

