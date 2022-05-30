Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $611,000 in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

