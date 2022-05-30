Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes $10.02 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 553,559 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.02. 1,948,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

