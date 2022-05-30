Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $261.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00218261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.