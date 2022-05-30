Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $64,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

LOW stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,383. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

