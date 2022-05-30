Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

